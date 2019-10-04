Data released today showed that non-farm payrolls rose by 136K jobs in September, below expectations but analysts at Wells Fargo point out that upward revisions and a drop in the jobless rate to a 50-year low suggest the labor market is not falling off the rails.
Key Quotes:
“Signs that the economy is losing momentum beyond the factory sector are mounting, but the labor market is not falling off the rails. Employers added 136K new jobs in September, which was below market expectations but strong relative to the dismal readings on hiring in both ISM reports earlier this week.”
“September’s job figures add further evidence that the trend in hiring continues to slow. We expect private sector job growth to remain on a downward trend in the coming months. Other labor market indicators show no signs of demand improving.”
“As the trade war rages on, hiring in the manufacturing sector has continued to weaken (-2K).
“Even with a slower pace of hiring in recent months, the labor market remains tight. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%. The drop was driven by a surge in the household measure of employment, rather than an exodus of job seekers from the labor force. The best BLS measure of under-employment, the U6, fell to 6.9%, only a tick above the lowest reading in the 25-year history of the series.”
“Average hourly earnings stalled in September despite signs of a still-tight labor market, but the flat reading comes on the heels of last month’s above-trend print. Through the noise, it looks like wage growth remains stuck in its recent range.”
“Another rate cut before year-end looks increasingly likely, with the odds rapidly rising that it will come as soon as the FOMC’s next meeting on October 30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD dips below 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
NFP Quick Analysis: Four positive points that drive up the dollar and keep hawks happy
The US economy gained more jobs than some had feared. Upward revisions added a hefty 45,000 jobs in previous months. Census hiring was a meager 1,000 jobs – with robust private-sector hiring. The underemployment level significantly dropped, a positive for the Fed.