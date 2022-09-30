- USD/JPY is oscillating below 144.50 as yen has failed to capitalize on Japanese data.
- A broader improvement has been witnessed in employment, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production data.
- The improved risk appetite of investors is weakening the DXY.
The USD/JPY pair has not responded as expected despite the release of upbeat Japanese employment, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production data. The asset is displaying back-and-forth moves in a range of 144.30-144.84 in the Tokyo session. The major is displaying any signs of a decisive move and is awaiting a potential trigger.
Japan’s Unemployment Rate has remained in line with the estimates of 2.5% but lower than the prior release of 2.6%. While the Jobs/Applicants Ratio has improved to 1.32 vs. the projections of 1.30 and the former print of 1.29.
Meanwhile, the Retail Sales data has improved significantly to 4.1%, higher than the forecast of 2.8% and the prior figure of 2.4%. The retail demand seems upbeat in the Japanese economy, which is a result of the continuous injection of liquidity into the economy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The BOJ believes that the economy needs stimulus to revive the growth rate recorded in the pre-pandemic era. Also, Industrial Production has accelerated to 5.1% from a decline of 2% on an annual basis.
BOJ’s continuation of an ultra-dovish monetary policy is constantly resulting in the depreciation of yen. Now, the recent announcement of an unscheduled bond-buying program has weakened yen further.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is looking to establish below 112.00 amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. In today’s session, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data will remain in focus. The sentiment data is expected to remain steady at 59.5.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|144.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.29
|Daily SMA50
|138.66
|Daily SMA100
|136.05
|Daily SMA200
|127.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.81
|Previous Daily Low
|144.06
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jostles with 0.6500 hurdle on mixed China PMI data, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6500 as it pokes the resistance line of a bullish wedge during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains on the way to printing the third weekly loss, as well as the biggest monthly downside in three.
EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle
EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.
Gold marches towards $1,680 ahead of US PCE Inflation
Gold price is aiming to test the critical hurdle of $1,680.00 amid ongoing weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The precious metal extended its recovery after sustaining above $1,650.00 and is expected to remain in the grip of bulls ahead.
Ethereum Classic price is setting up for a sharp rally to $33
Ethereum classic could make a surprise move to the upside if market conditions persist. Ethereum Classic could see a spike to the upside. At the time of writing, the bulls are attempting to regain the support of the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) but have not yet succeeded.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.