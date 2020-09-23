USD/JPY remains in a correction-mode – UOB

USD/JPY appears to have left the negative phase behind, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to trade sideways between 104.20 and 104.90 yesterday. However, USD rose to an overnight high of 105.07 before extending its gains this morning. While upward momentum has not improved by much, there is room for USD to breach the strong resistance at 105.20. For today, the next resistance at 105.50 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 104.75 followed by 104.50.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD since early last week. In our latest narrative from Monday (21 Sep, spot at 104.55), we held the view that USD ‘could dip below 104.16 but oversold conditions suggest that a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. We added, ‘the weakness in USD appears to be overstretched but only a break of 105.20 (‘strong resistance’ level was previously at 105.50) would indicate that the negative phase has run its course’. USD subsequently dropped to a low of 103.99 before rebounding strongly over the past two days. While 105.20 is still intact, the rapid loss in momentum indicates that the negative phase has run its course. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a correction phase. From here, USD could edge higher but any advance is viewed as part of 104.25/105.75 range (for now, a sustained rise above 105.75 is not expected).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1700 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is off the two-month lows and trades around 1.17 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar remains in demand after Fed's policymaker struck an optimistic tone on Tuesday, Above-forecast Eurozone PMIs are needed to stall EUR/USD's sell-off.
GBP/USD renews two-month lows below 1.27 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD meets fresh supply and renews two-month lows below 1.2700. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates while UK PM Boris Johnson announced activity restrictions to ward off the coronavirus resurgence risk. Preliminary readings of UK September PMIs will be key to watch.
XAU/USD bears aim for August low under $1,900
Gold stays heavy for third consecutive day, eyes Monday’s low of $1,882.34 as immediate support. US dollar stays bullish while refreshing the highest levels since July 27. Global PMIs are in focus given the central bankers’ readiness for more.
Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.