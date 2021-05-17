USD/JPY remains firm above 109.00 amid mixed clues

- USD/JPY snaps two-day downtrend, refreshes intraday top.
- Japan PPI came in better than forecast in April.
- Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid risk-on mood.
- China data, risk catalysts should be watched for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY differs from the previous two-day declines while taking bids near 109.45, up 0.13% intraday, as Tokyo opens for Monday. While Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for April could be cited as the latest push to the north, risk-on sentiment helps the yen pair to please the bulls.
Japan PPI crosses 0.5% MoM and 3.1% YoY forecasts with 0.7% and 3.6% figures respectively. The upbeat data helps extend Friday’s risk-on mood despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Japan.
Friday’s downbeat US data favored the Fed policymakers to defend the easy money framework and helps boost the market sentiment. Also on the positive side could be the steady vaccinations in the West and the recently announced mask mandate in the US.
Alternatively, strict activity measures commenced in Japan’s six prefectures this Sunday as the government struggles to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases ahead of the scheduled Olympics. Also on the risk-negative side could be the geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.
Despite mixed catalysts, Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 0.40% intraday gains while S&P 500 Futures remain 0.10% up by the press time. It should, however, be noted that the US dollar index (DXY) consolidates Friday’s losses whereas US Treasury yields struggle for fresh clues while writing.
Looking forward, the covid updates from Japan and Fedspeak could be the key for USD/JPY traders. However, China’s April month’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales, expected 9.8% and 24.9% YoY respectively versus 14.1% and 34.2% in that order, can offer immediate direction to the risk-barometer.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old rising wedge formation restricts short-term USD/JPY moves between 109.80 and 108.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|109.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|109.08
|Daily SMA100
|106.9
|Daily SMA200
|105.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.66
|Previous Daily Low
|109.19
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
NZD/USD bulls seek a break of the key daily resistance
NZD/USD is starting the day flat in a quiet beginning to the week while investors concentrate on what may come of a mix of conflicting US and global data vs reflationary prospects.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.