USD/JPY remains depressed below 109.50 as US Treasury yields retreats

- USD/JPY remains subdued on Friday.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- Yen gains as GDP shrink less than expected.
The selling pressure surrounding the US dollar keeps USD/JPY off the cliff in the initial Asian trading hours. The USD/JPY pair touched the intraday high of 109.79 in the New York session, however, failed to sustain the level.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades at 109.36, up 0.04% for the day.
The move is exclusively sponsored by the depreciation in the US dollar, which followed the US 10-year benchmark yields. The yields on Treasuries fell back to 1.5% at their lowest level since early March.
The much anticipated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came at 5% above the market, the highest since August 2008 and above the market expectations. The Initial Jobless Claims were marginally higher than expected at 376K but fell to a new pre-pandemic low.
Investors shrug off the inflationary fears and consider them temporary, driven by pent-up demand due to the supply bottlenecks as the US economy reopens. The data fails to create demand for the US dollar.
Meanwhile, a US House Committee approved a $547b infrastructure package while adopting part of the Biden administration proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.
On the other hand, the yen gained some traction after the data came in which showed that the Japanese economy shrank less than expected in Q1.
Additionally, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will keep its negative interest rates and asset purchase program unchanged in its upcoming monetary policy meeting, a Bloomberg survey revealed, which keeps the gains limited for the currency.
As for now, investors await for the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional level
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|109.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.34
|Daily SMA50
|109.17
|Daily SMA100
|107.94
|Daily SMA200
|106.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.66
|Previous Daily Low
|109.23
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.33
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
