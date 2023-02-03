- USD/JPY oscillates in a narrow range and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- A modest USD uptick lends support, though weaker US bond yields cap gains ahead of NFP.
- Expectations for a hawkish shift by the BoJ underpin the JPY and further act as a headwind.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of the 128.00 mark, or a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow range on Friday. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses and hold steady above mid-128.00s through the early European session.
The US Dollar edges higher on the last day of the week and looks to build on its recovery from a nine-month low touched on Thursday, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The USD uptick could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, due for release later during the early North American session.
The US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data released on Thursday pointed to the underlying strength in the labor market and boosted expectations for strong Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). This, in turn, forced investors to re-evaluate their expectations for future rate hikes by the Fed and lend some support to the USD. That said, weaker US Treasury bond yields cap gains for the buck.
The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, continues to draw support from expectations that high inflation may invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. The bets were lifted by Japan's Nationwide core inflation, which reached its highest annualized print since December 1981. This is seen as another factor keeping a lid on the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Bullish traders also seem reluctant to place fresh bets in the wake of the overnight breakdown below a symmetrical triangle and ahead of the key US macro data. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair seems poised to register losses for the first time in three weeks.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|128.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.91
|Daily SMA50
|132.97
|Daily SMA100
|138.9
|Daily SMA200
|136.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.13
|Previous Daily Low
|128.08
|Previous Weekly High
|131.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.02
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
