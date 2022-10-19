- USD/JPY is seen consolidating its recent strong bullish run to the highest level since August 1990.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence weighs on the JPY and acts as a tailwind amid modest USD strength.
- Speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene again hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair extends its consolidative price moves and remains confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is currently placed comfortably above the 149.00 mark, just a few pips below the highest level since August 1990 touched the previous day.
Traders prefer to move to the sidelines amid speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene in the markets to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency. In fact, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Tuesday that the government will take decisive action against excessive, speculator-driven currency moves. This, in turn, is seen offering some support to the Japanese yen and acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the emergence of some dip-buying around the US dollar, bolstered by expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace to tame inflation and have priced in a nearly 100% chance of a 75 bps increase in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpins the USD.
In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stand tall near a multi-year peak. In contrast, the 10-year JGB yield is capped at 0.25%. This resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential continues to weigh on the JPY and offers support to the USD/JPY pair amid a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan. This, along with the prevalent risk-on mood favours bullish traders.
This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts - for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and influence spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|149.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.44
|Daily SMA50
|141.67
|Daily SMA100
|138.41
|Daily SMA200
|129.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.39
|Previous Daily Low
|148.16
|Previous Weekly High
|148.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
