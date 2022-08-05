USD/JPY regains 133.00 as firmer yields battle recession woes, China-linked fears ahead of US NFP

- USD/JPY remains mildly bid while consolidating the previous day’s losses amid pre-NFP anxiety.
- Japan’s household spending grew, real wages eased in June.
- Yields snap two-day downtrend but the 10-year, 2-year inversion portray economic fears.
- China’s missiles landed on Japan’s exclusive economic zone and propelled geopolitical fears.
USD/JPY seesaws around the intraday high of 133.35, near 133.10 by the press time, as firmer Treasury yields join mixed Japan data to recall buyers after the previous day’s fall. It’s worth noting that the cautious mood ahead of the US monthly employment report also seemed to have favored the yen pair’s rebound.
That said, Japan’s Households Spending grew 1.5% MoM and 3.5% YoY in June versus 0.2% and 1.5% marked forecasts. Further, Labor Cash Earnings rose to 2.2% YoY during the stated month compared to 2.1% expected. It should be noted, however, that the read wages eased to -0.4% YoY in June. Given the mixed data, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is more likely to continue with its ultra-easy monetary policy.
Elsewhere, the US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 260K for the week ended on July 30 versus 254K prior and 259K expected. Further, job cuts eased and German Factory Orders improved while the US Goods and Services Trade Balance improved to $-79.6B versus $-80.1B market consensus and $-84.9B revised prior.
It should be noted that the US 10-year Treasury yields stabilize around 2.069% after declining in the last two days. Even so, the US Treasury yields continued to portray the risk of recession as the difference between the 10-year and 2-year bond coupons remain the widest since 2000.
In addition to the yields, news that China’s missiles landed on Japan’s exclusive economic zones raised market fears. The dragon nation conducted heavy military drills near the Taiwan border after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei against Beijing’s warning.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed and the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while taking rounds to the two-month high flashed the previous day, up 0.23% intraday around 4,162 by the press time.
Looking forward, USD/JPY traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts and yields ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for July, expected 250K versus 372K prior, for clear directions.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: High expectations set deal the dollar a blow, create buying opportunity
Technical analysis
USD/JPY seesaws between the 50-DMA and the 100-DMA, respectively around 134.80 and 130.65 amid sluggish markets.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|132.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.12
|Daily SMA50
|134.71
|Daily SMA100
|130.56
|Daily SMA200
|122.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.42
|Previous Daily Low
|132.76
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6950 on RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6950 following the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP). The US dollar is looking to find its feet amid cautious optimism while awaiting the critical NFP data.
EUR/USD retreats from two-month-old resistance towards 1.0200
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares the biggest daily gains in more than a week. RSI pullback, presence of multiple resistance challenge buyers. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
Gold remains shy of $1,800, DXY advances ahead of US NFP
Gold price has slipped below $1,790.00 after failing to punch the psychological resistance of $1,800.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal formed a short-lived double top and a slight correction is highly expected by the market participants.
Is doomsday for the CRO price already underway?
CRO price profit-taking reaction at the intended $0.15 target looks overpowering. A 21-day simple moving average could be viewed as the final supportive barrier for the Crypto.com uptrend. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $0.16.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!