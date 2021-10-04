USD/JPY regains 111.00 as Treasury yields, USD recover despite mixed clues

- USD/JPY snaps two-day downtrend, grinds higher of late.
- Evergrande, post-Fed policy determine short-term moves ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
- Japan politics, US Factory Orders also eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY flirts with 111.00, intraday top 111.11, as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. The risk barometer pair previously dropped amid softer US Treasury yields weighing on the US dollar while the latest rebound could be linked to the shift in sentiment.
Evergrande’s suspension from trading in Hong Kong and the US dislike for China’s activities near Taiwan recently weighed on the market sentiment of late. On the same line is the CNBC news, relying on sources, which said, “US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will announce that China hasn’t complied with the phase one trade deal during her speech on Monday.”
Furthermore, speculations that the struggled Chinese firm is up for selling $5.00 billion worth of assets adds strength to the risk-off mood, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, the Fed tapering tantrum gains firmer and helps the US Treasury yields to snap a three-day downtrend. The latest blow could be linked to the firmer US inflation and consumer confidence figures.
It’s worth noting that the hopes of easing COVID-19 woes in the US and Japan join the expectations of multi-billion dollars worth of Japanese budget and US infrastructures spending bill to question the USD/JPY moves.
Amid these plays, US stock futures print mild losses while Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops over 1.20% by the press time.
Given the Fed tapering and rate hike concerns in focus, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be in focus. Also important will be the headlines relating to China’s economic transition, Japanese politics and Evergrande. On an immediate basis, US Factory Orders for August, expected 0.9% versus 0.4%, may offer intraday clues.
Read: US Initial Jobless Claims Rise for the Third Week: Was August's NFP a fluke?
Technical analysis
Failures to provide a decisive break above the 112.00 threshold joined overbought RSI conditions to trigger the latest USD/JPY weakness targeting August tops of 110.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|111.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.25
|Daily SMA50
|110.01
|Daily SMA100
|110
|Daily SMA200
|108.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.49
|Previous Daily Low
|110.91
|Previous Weekly High
|112.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.54
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1600, reversing the early gains amid worsening market mood. Evergrande news, doubts over US stimulus roil the investors’ sentiments. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields to kick-start the NFP week.
GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion, USD rebound
The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.3550. The pair opened higher and quickly retreated toward the session’s low near 1.3535 compromising nearly 40-pips movement. Downbeat economic data, Brexit woes continue to strike sterling.
Gold remains unvaried above $1,750 on USD rebound
Gold fails to capitalize on the initial gains as the fresh trading week begins. Afresh China’s Evergrande risk, an outbreak of coronavirus in Asia-Pacific, and inflationary concerns support USD. Lower US T-bond yields limit the downside for the precious metal.
Cardano price to retest $2 before next leg up amid Japan crackdown
A large number of Japanese cryptocurrency investors have failed to pay taxes this year. Traders have profited off the incredible rally seen in Cardano price this year but many have dodged taxes. Authorities in Japan stated that there were $6 million in underreported taxes.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).