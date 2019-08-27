USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction.
  • Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.

The USD/JPY pair has now recovered around 40-pips from daily lows, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 106.00 round figure mark.
 
Having faced rejection near 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart in the previous session, the pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and was being weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen amid fading optimism over a quick resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes.

Bulls take cues from improving risk sentiment

This coupled with a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US Dollar demand and further collaborated to the intraday slide. However, a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment helped limit further losses instead helped the pair to find decent support near the 105.60 region.
 
On the economic data front, the upbeat release of Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index - coming in at 135.1 for August and an upward revision of the previous month's already stronger reading - remained supportive, albeit failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the recent swing highs resistance near the 106.70-75 region.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.03
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 106.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 107.42
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 109.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.42
Previous Daily Low 104.45
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

