USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle

- A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction.
- Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
The USD/JPY pair has now recovered around 40-pips from daily lows, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 106.00 round figure mark.
Having faced rejection near 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart in the previous session, the pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and was being weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen amid fading optimism over a quick resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes.
Bulls take cues from improving risk sentiment
This coupled with a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the US Dollar demand and further collaborated to the intraday slide. However, a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment helped limit further losses instead helped the pair to find decent support near the 105.60 region.
On the economic data front, the upbeat release of Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index - coming in at 135.1 for August and an upward revision of the previous month's already stronger reading - remained supportive, albeit failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the recent swing highs resistance near the 106.70-75 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|106.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.48
|Daily SMA50
|107.42
|Daily SMA100
|108.81
|Daily SMA200
|109.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.42
|Previous Daily Low
|104.45
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.84
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.