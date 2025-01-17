USD/JPY rallies on technical bounce on Friday

USD/JPY rebounded 0.6% on Friday as the Greenback stiffens.

The pair gave a tidy technical bounce from a key moving average.

Markets are broadly pivoting back into Fed rate cut hopes.

USD/JPY rallied on Friday, gaining six-tenths of one percent and snapping a two-day losing streak as the Greenback finds broad-market support and bolsters the Dollar-Yen pairing from a fresh tap of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

The US Dollar broadly gained ground on Friday as the Greenback gets bolstered by declining US Treasury yields in the face of renewed bets of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2025. Key segments of US inflation figures eased slightly throughout the week, reinvigorating hopes that price growth pressure will ease enough to push the Fed toward delivering rate cuts earlier in the first half of the year than previously expected.

The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next rate call is due early next Friday, where the normally-hyperdovish Japanese central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 bps. US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity survey results are also expected next Friday, but the runup to the key events are a notably sedate data docket on the cards, leaving investors to focus on jawboning from policymakers.

USD/JPY price forecast

USD/JPY gave a tidy technical bounce from the 50-day EMA on Friday, bouncing from 155.00 and setting up Greenback bulls for a fresh run up the charts after snapping a two-day backslide. The immediate ceiling is still priced in near the 159.00 handle.

Even if the pair rotates into a fresh bullish stance, there is still plenty of room to run before the Dollar-Yen pair runs into record highs set in 2024 near 162.00. There is a hard limit on how high Dollar bulls can run the pair before the BoJ begins getting nervous again and hovering one hand over the intervention button.

USD/JPY daily chart