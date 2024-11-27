USD/JPY Price Prediction: Falls to base of Broadening Formation, threatens breakdown

- USD/JPY is testing the bottom of a probable bearish reversal pattern, attempting to break out.
- A decisive break below the baseline of the Broadening Formation would signal a reversal and probably more downside.
USD/JPY has fallen to test the lower border line of a bearish Broadening Formation price pattern (see chart below). The pair looks poised to break out lower. If so, it would signal a reversal of the trend and likely more downside on the horizon.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
The (blue) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator has crossed below the red signal line and is diverging – a bearish indication.
A decisive break below the lower borderline of the Broadening Formation (BF) at about 151.50 would probably indicate a follow through to the target for the pattern at around 148.54.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long red candle that pierced clearly below the level and closed near its lows, or three red candles in a row that broke below the boundary.
Another possibility is that the pattern has not yet finished forming, in which case it could begin a new up leg within the boundary lines of the BF. This could either rally about half way up before pettering out or all the way up to the top of the pattern in the 156.00s. However, it is still too early to say whether either of these outcomes is likely to be the case.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
