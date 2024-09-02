USD/JPY closed August above Kijun-Sen and Ichimoku Cloud, showing buyer strength; break above 152.00 needed to target YTD high of 161.95.

The USD/JPY rises for the fourth straight day on Monday as September commences, up by 0.49% amid thin liquidity conditions during the North American session. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 146.87 after bouncing off a daily low of 145.78.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY monthly chart shows the pair dipping toward 141.69 but recovering late and closing at 146.17, above the Kijun-Sen and the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). Even though this hints that buyers are in charge, the pair should clear 152.00 to re-test the year-to-date (YTD) high at 161.95.

From a weekly standpoint, the USD/JPY consolidates at around the top of the 140.78-147.30 range inside the Kumo, an indication of sideways trading. For buyers to resume the uptrend, they need to push prices above the latest cycle high of 149.39. On the other hand, sellers need to clear 141.69 before testing the Kumo's bottom at 140.78.

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY daily chart shows that buyers are regaining control. They could push prices toward the Kijun-Sen at 148.46, but first, they need to clear key resistance levels. The first would be the 147.00 figure, followed by the 148.00 threshold.

Conversely, if sellers move in and drag the price below the Senkou Span A at 146.90, that can pave the way for further downside. The next support would be the 146.00 mark, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 145.31, before challenging 145.00.

USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart