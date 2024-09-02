- USD/JPY closed August above Kijun-Sen and Ichimoku Cloud, showing buyer strength; break above 152.00 needed to target YTD high of 161.95.
- Pair consolidates within 140.78-147.30 range inside Ichimoku Cloud, indicating potential for sideways trading. Break above 149.39 required for uptrend continuation; a dip to 141.69 could test Kumo bottom at 140.78.
- Buyer momentum picking up, targeting Kijun-Sen at 148.46. Watch resistance at 147.00 and 148.00; a fall below Senkou Span A at 146.90 may lead to levels at 146.00 and Tenkan-Sen at 145.31, nearing the 145.00 support.
The USD/JPY rises for the fourth straight day on Monday as September commences, up by 0.49% amid thin liquidity conditions during the North American session. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 146.87 after bouncing off a daily low of 145.78.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY monthly chart shows the pair dipping toward 141.69 but recovering late and closing at 146.17, above the Kijun-Sen and the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). Even though this hints that buyers are in charge, the pair should clear 152.00 to re-test the year-to-date (YTD) high at 161.95.
From a weekly standpoint, the USD/JPY consolidates at around the top of the 140.78-147.30 range inside the Kumo, an indication of sideways trading. For buyers to resume the uptrend, they need to push prices above the latest cycle high of 149.39. On the other hand, sellers need to clear 141.69 before testing the Kumo's bottom at 140.78.
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY daily chart shows that buyers are regaining control. They could push prices toward the Kijun-Sen at 148.46, but first, they need to clear key resistance levels. The first would be the 147.00 figure, followed by the 148.00 threshold.
Conversely, if sellers move in and drag the price below the Senkou Span A at 146.90, that can pave the way for further downside. The next support would be the 146.00 mark, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 145.31, before challenging 145.00.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery in the pipeline
AUD/USD set aside Friday’s retracement and headed towards the 0.6800 region on quite a firm pace, always in response to renewed weakness in the Greenback and despite poor prints from Chinese fundamentals and lower commodity prices.
EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1100 and above
EUR/USD managed to leave behind three straight days of losses and bounce off lows near 1.1050 to revisit the 1.1080 zone amidst the weaker US Dollar and higher German bund yields.
Gold battles to retain the $2,500 mark
Gold struggles to find direction on Monday as it continues to move up and down at around $2,500. Later in the week, key macroeconomic data releases from the US, including August PMI figures and the jobs report, could trigger the next big action in XAU/USD.
Ethereum's weak average September returns make investors wary amid ETF outflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2% on Monday despite negative sentiment around ETH's historical weak price action in September. Meanwhile, ETH ETFs continue their weak trend, recording another week of net outflows.
Week ahead: US labour data and the BoC rate announcement in focus
With US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium confirming that it is time to begin easing policy as well as underlining the importance of the jobs market, this week’s jobs data may help determine how the Fed approaches its easing cycle.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.