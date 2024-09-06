USD/JPY downtrend continues, as downward momentum accelerates after volatility from US Nonfarm Payrolls data.

Key support levels include 142.50, 142.00, and today’s low of 141.77, with further downside likely if these are breached.

Resistance stands at 143.44, with higher targets at 144.49 (Tenkan-Sen) and 145.00 (Senkou Span A) if bulls regain control.

The USD/JPY extended its losses late on Friday's North American session, bolstered by the losses of the yield of the US 10-year T-note. The Greenback recovered some ground against most G8 FX currencies, except safe-haven currencies like the Japanese Yen. At the time of writing, the pair trades at

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY downtrend continued after the latest US Nonfarm Payrolls report sparked volatility in the pair, which seesawed within a 230-pip range on the day, but as the dust settled, sellers remained in charge.

Momentum had accelerated to the downside, confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming lower, an indication of a strong trend.

The USD/JPY's first support would be the psychological level of 142.50. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the 142.00 mark, followed by today’s low of 141.77. Once those two levels are cleared, the drop could extend toward the August 5 low of 141.69.

On the other hand, the first resistance would be the August 26 daily low of 143.44. A breach of the latter would expose key resistance levels. First, the Tenkan-Sen will be at 144.49, followed by the Senkou Span A at 145.00. Up next would be the Kijun-Sen at 145.73.

USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart