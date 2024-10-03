- USD/JPY rises above 147 for the first time since September, driven by escalating Middle East tensions.
- Bullish RSI signals further upside potential, with buyers eyeing resistance at 147.25, followed by 147.78 and 148.00.
- A reversal could see USD/JPY testing support at the 50-DMA of 145.38, with further downside risk at 145.00 and 143.93.
The USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday, climbs above 147.00 for the first time since September, trades at 146.92 and gains 0.31% at the time of writing. The financial markets narrative hasn’t changed, as traders hear war drums beating, as the Middle East conflict escalates, triggering a flow to haven currencies, boosting the Greenback.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart is neutral to downward biased, as buyers tested the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 147.25. Momentum hints that buyers remain in charge, and might push prices higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, aiming to the upside. This means, the USD/JPY is tilted to the upside, in the near-term.
The USD/JPY must clear the top of the Kumo at 147.25. In that outcome, the next resistance would be the Senkou Span B at 147.78, followed by 148.00. If those levels are cleared, the 200-day moving average (DMA) would be next at 151.02.
Conversely, if the pair reverses its course, the first support would be the 50-DMA at 145.38. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the 145.00 figure, followed by the Senkou Span A at 143.93.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|1.10%
|0.34%
|0.40%
|0.65%
|0.83%
|0.37%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|0.97%
|0.19%
|0.24%
|0.51%
|0.67%
|0.23%
|GBP
|-1.10%
|-0.97%
|-0.75%
|-0.72%
|-0.45%
|-0.29%
|-0.71%
|JPY
|-0.34%
|-0.19%
|0.75%
|0.07%
|0.31%
|0.46%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.40%
|-0.24%
|0.72%
|-0.07%
|0.25%
|0.43%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.65%
|-0.51%
|0.45%
|-0.31%
|-0.25%
|0.16%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|-0.83%
|-0.67%
|0.29%
|-0.46%
|-0.43%
|-0.16%
|-0.43%
|CHF
|-0.37%
|-0.23%
|0.71%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is room for further losses near term
AUD/USD resumed its weekly retracement and slipped back below the 0.6900 support to print multi-day lows against the backdrop of the intense move higher in the US Dollar on Thursday.
USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 as bulls target Kumo
The USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday, climbs above 147.00 for the first time since September. The financial markets narrative hasn’t changed, as traders hear war drums beating, as the Middle East conflict escalates, triggering a flow to haven currencies, boosting the Greenback.
Gold price rebounds to $2,650 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price recovers in the mid-North American session on Thursday after hitting a daily low of $2,638. The golden metal rose on rising fears over the Israel–Iran conflict along with a stronger US Dollar. In addition, bets that the Federal Reserve will ease policy aggressively faded and boosted US yields.
Ethereum investors brace for heightened volatility as US election approaches
Ethereum is down over 4% on Thursday as traders expect high volatility with the US elections approaching. The election results could spark a massive price movement in ETH due to regulatory hurdles the DeFi ecosystem has yet to overcome.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.