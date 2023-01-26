USD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly triangle advocates volatility expansion, 128.50 is the key

- USD/JPY holds lower ground as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day.
- One-week-old symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves.
- Downbeat RSI, bearish MACD signals favor sellers to refresh multi-month low.
- Buyers need validation from six-week-old descending trend line to retake control.
USD/JPY licks its wounds around 129.40 as it seesaws near an intraday low during early Thursday. In doing so, the Yen pair consolidates the latest losses as a two-day losing streak.
Even so, the quote prints mild losses while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, between 128.50 and 131.00 by the press time.
That said, the bearish MACD signals join the downward-sloping RSI (14) line to keep USD/JPY sellers hopeful. Also challenging the Yen pair buyers could be a descending resistance line from mid-December 2022, close to 131.80.
It should be noted that the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s December 15 to January 16 downtrend, near 132.70, precedes the one-month-long horizontal resistance area around 134.50-75 to challenge the pair’s further upside.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated triangle’s support, close to 128.50, becomes necessary for the USD/JPY seller’s conviction.
Following that, the monthly low surrounding 127.20, also the lowest level in eight months, could probe the Yen pair bears before directing them to the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the quote’s moves between December 20 and January 18, around 125.20.
Overall, USD/JPY is funneling down towards a breakout point and hints at volatility expansion moving forward.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|129.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.59
|Daily SMA50
|134.24
|Daily SMA100
|139.73
|Daily SMA200
|136.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.58
|Previous Daily Low
|129.27
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.68
