- USD/JPY remains indecisive after a volatile start to the week.
- Immediate resistance line joins previous support from late September to restrict nearby moves.
- Sustained trading above the key SMAs, the receding bearish bias of MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY holds onto the day-start inaction around 149.00 as European traders brace for Tuesday’s work. In doing so, the yen pair remains inside a 40-pip trading area established after a rollercoaster start to the week.
That said, the support-turned-resistance line from September 22, around 149.00 by the press time, restricts the yen pair’s immediate downside. Alternatively, a descending trend line joining the quote’s retreat from early Monday’s peak, near 148.60, acts as the adjacent resistance.
It’s worth noting that the USD/JPY remains well above the key moving averages and has been getting less bearish signals from the MACD of late, which in turn suggests the quote’s run-up towards the 150.00 threshold.
Following that, the recently flashed 32-year high near 152.00 and June 1990 peak surrounding 155.80 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a downside break of 148.60 could drag the USD/JPY prices toward the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 147.00 and 145.30.
If the quote drops below 145.30, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s run-up between September 22 and October 21, close to 144.80, could act as the last defense of the bulls.
Overall, USD/JPY remains on the buyer’s radar but the short-term moves appear less impressive.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|148.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.55
|Daily SMA50
|142.95
|Daily SMA100
|139.15
|Daily SMA200
|130.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|145.51
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.78
