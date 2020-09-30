USD/JPY Price Analysis: Surrenders gains after rejection above 105.70

- USD/JPY again fails to keep gains above 105.70.
- Technical charts suggest scope for a deeper pullback.
USD/JPY is now trading mostly unchanged on the day near 105.60, having clocked a high of 105.80 early Wednesday.
The pair has failed to keep gains above 105.70 for the fourth straight day, and the repeated rejection suggests the bounce from the Sept. 21 low of 104.00 has run out of steam.
Further, the indicators on the hourly and 4-hour charts are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears.
As such, the pair may decline to the psychological support of 105.00. A close above 105.70 is needed to revive the immediate bullish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Buyer fatigue
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|105.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.6
|Daily SMA50
|105.82
|Daily SMA100
|106.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.73
|Previous Daily Low
|105.34
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
