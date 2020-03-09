USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers cheer the break of multi-month-old trendline, bearish MACD

  • USD/JPY bounces off 40-month low, remains on the Bears’ radar.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the resistance.
  • The year 2016 low seems to lure the sellers.

Despite bouncing off more than three-year low of 101.56, currently around 102.50, USD/JPY remains on the back foot during the early Monday.

The reason could be spotted in the pair’s sustained trading below an ascending trend line stretched since late-March 2018 as well as bearish MACD signals.

As a result, sellers can keep the helm unless prices bounce back beyond 105.00-105.15 region, comprising the said support-turned-resistance and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June 2015 to June 2016 fall.

That said, 101.00 and 100.00 psychological magnet could be the next on the stop during the southward trajectory whereas the year 2016 low near 99.00 will question the bears afterward.

On the upside break of 105.15, October 2019 low near 106.50 and January 2020 bottom surrounding 107.65 can please the bulls.

USD/JPY weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 102.43
Today Daily Change -3.07
Today Daily Change % -2.91
Today daily open 105.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.38
Daily SMA50 109.32
Daily SMA100 109.14
Daily SMA200 108.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.34
Previous Daily Low 105
Previous Weekly High 108.58
Previous Weekly Low 105
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

USD/JPY bounces from flash crash low of 101.59, not out of the woods yet

USD/JPY saw a flash crash to a multi-year low of 101.59, as the risk-off sentiment intensified amid coronavirus risks and oil price plunge. At the press time, the pair has quickly bounced back above the 102 handle but the further upside remains elusive amid a rout in the Asian equities and Treasury yields.

AUD/USD sees a collapse to 0.6320, then jumps back above 0.6500

Having confirmed a bearish chart formation, AUD/USD collapsed to a fresh 11-year low of 0.6320 in a sharp sell-off seen across the fx board amid coronavirus-led broad risk-aversion. The spot quickly reversed the crash to now trade back above.6500. 

Gold: Call (bullish) bias strongest on record, risk reversals show

Call options on gold are drawing record premiums, indicating increased demand for bullish bets amid broad-based risk aversion in the financial markets. One-month risk reversals on gold (XAU1MRR) have surged to a record high of 4.30 from Friday's print of 3.975, having bottomed out near 0.85 on Feb. 12. 

WTI dips briefly below $28 on Saudi price war, sheds over 30%

The selling interest in the US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) remains unabated on this Black Monday, as the rates briefly dip below the 28 handle, in a sell-off that gathered pace on a breach of $30 mark - the psychological level.

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

