USD/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 107.50 amid risk-on sentiment

- USD/JPY prints a two-day winning streak above the 11-day-old rising support line.
- A horizontal area comprising mid-April high, 200-day SMA on the bulls’ radars.
- May 13 low could please sellers below the short-term ascending trend line.
- US Treasury yields, Japan’s NIKKEI portrays an upbeat market mood despite US-China tussle.
USD/JPY softens to 107.83, up 0.11% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. Even so, the yen pair stays above an immediate support line.
As a result, buyers keep targeting the 108.05/10 area comprising multiple highs marked since April-19. However, a 200-day SMA level of 108.34 could keep the bulls checked then after.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 108.34 on a daily chart, 109.00 and April month’s top nearing 109.40 will becomes their favorites.
If at all the US-China tussle weigh on risk-tone and drags the quote down, sellers will wait for a sustained break below 107.43, comprising an ascending trend line from May 13, for fresh entries.
Should that happen, the mid-month low near 106.75 and the monthly bottom around 106.00 will be on the bears’ radars.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|107.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.92
|Daily SMA100
|108.4
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.95
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.57
