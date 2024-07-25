USD/JPY Price Analysis: Long-term trend at risk of reversing

- USD/JPY has fallen to key make-or-break support for the pair.
- A break below could indicate a change of the long-term trend and more downside.
USD/JPY has weakened over the last three weeks and reached support at a key price level on the charts, roughly in the 151.80s – which coincides with the October 2022 and 2023 highs.
USD/JPY Weekly Chart
The long-term trend remains bullish suggesting the odds on balance favor a recovery, however, there are no signs yet from price action that this is the case. USD/JPY keeps going lower. In addition, if this week ends as a long red candlestick (we are already halfway through Thursday) the weekly chart will have formed an ominous Three Black Crows Japanese candlestick pattern, with bearish implications.
The current support level is very significant and represents a crossroads for price. A recovery bounce from here might indicate the longer-term uptrend was resuming. On the other hand a break below would bring the long-term uptrending bias into doubt.
Further, a break below the 50-week Simple Moving Average and a decisive break below the major trendline for the uptrend situated at roughly 149.50, would confirm a reversal in the long-term trend. Such a break would open up downside targets at roughly 141.60, followed by 136.85.
A decisive break would be one in which USD/JPY broke clearly below the trendline with a long red candlestick that closed near its low, or three red candlesticks in a row.
Price would need to form a bullish reversal pattern at the current level for confidence the longer-term uptrend was resuming. This could be a Japanese Hammer or a Two-Bar reversal, for example. This would then indicate prices might recover and retouch the 161.95 high (June 28), and perhaps even make a new higher high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
