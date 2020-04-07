USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds steady around 109.00 mark, bias seems tilted in favour of bulls

  • USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near 38.2% Fibo. level.
  • The technical set-up supports prospects for additional gains.

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early North-American session, albeit has been showing some resilience below 50-hour SMA.

This is closely followed by the daily swing lows, around the 108.70-65 region, which coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 111.72-106.92 recent slide.

The mentioned region is likely to act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, below which the pair could slide further towards the 108.25 region (100-hour SMA).

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have managed to hold in the bullish territory and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 109.30-40 supply zone (50% Fibo. and the overnight swing high) before placing fresh bullish bets.

Above the mentioned barrier, the pair is likely to head towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 109.80 region, before aiming towards the key 110.00 psychological mark.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.96
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 109.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.27
Daily SMA50 108.77
Daily SMA100 108.98
Daily SMA200 108.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.38
Previous Daily Low 108.38
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 106.92
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 110
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.61

 

 

