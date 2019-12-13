USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback eases from December highs as Trump denies upbeat trade deal comments

  • USD/JPY is retracing in the New York session as Trump cast doubts about the US-China trade deal. 
  • Support is seen at the 109.29 and 108.95 price levels.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is off the monthly highs above the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The yen is back on demand as US President Trump said that that the Wall Street Journal story on China deal is completely wrong.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is pulling back after a strong bullish advance. The market is finding some support near the 109.29 level. Further ranges are expected into the end of the week. However, next week, it will be interesting to see if the bulls will attack the 109.74 resistance. A breakout above this level can see the spot spike towards the 110.13 and 110.54 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen at the 109.29, 108.95 and 108.78 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.3
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 109.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.87
Daily SMA50 108.64
Daily SMA100 107.83
Daily SMA200 108.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.45
Previous Daily Low 108.46
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.7

 

 

China confirms phase one of a trade deal, mood boosted but dollar mixed

The EUR/USD pair keeps easing after flirting with 1.1200 earlier in the day, now around 1.1140 with the greenback trading unevenly after Chinese authorities announced major progress on phase one and that the US agreed to cancel tariffs.

GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400

 The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

