US Pres. Trump: Wall Street Journal story on China deal is completely wrong

"The Wall Street Journal story on the China deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on tariffs," US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes. "Fake news. They should find a better leaker."

Trump seems to be referring to the WSJ report claiming that Trump had agreed to a limited trade agreement with China that will roll back tariff rates on Chinese imports and cancel the new tariffs that are scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.

Meanwhile, China's State Council Information Office will be holding a press briefing at 14:30 GMT.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south on Trump's comments and was last down 1.3% on the day.