- USD/JPY is back in the red after seeing a dead cat bounce on Wednesday.
- US Treasury yields retreat, dragging USD/JPY lower amid upbeat mood.
- Impending bull cross on the daily chart leaves the pair exposed to 131.00.
USD/JPY is returning to the red zone below the 132.00 level early Thursday, fading a dead cat bounce seen on Wednesday. The renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the Treasury bond yields is weighing down on the currency pair.
The US Dollar is on a slippery slope, courtesy of the ‘Santa rally’ that kicked off on Wall Street, which is extending into the Asian markets. Meanwhile, the Yen resume its upward momentum, as the Japanese bond yields shifted into a new higher range.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced an unscheduled bond-buying operation for the second straight day, which has failed to have any material impact on the USD/JPY pair so far.
Markets look past the upbeat US CB Consumer Confidence data, as all eyes now remain on the final revision to the US Q3 GDP, weekly Jobless Claims, Japanese inflation and BoJ minutes due on the cards in the balance of this week.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/JPY is consolidating the downside, awaiting a fresh catalyst for a fresh leg lower.
The bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of cutting the mildly bullish 200DMA from above. A bull cross confirmation is what is needed for bears to accelerate control.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just above the oversold territory, suggesting that there is more room for a decline.
Immediate support awaits at the 131.00 round figure. Sellers will then target the four-month low of 130.57.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
On the flip side, any recovery attempts will need to find acceptance above the 132.00 hurdle on a sustained basis. Recapturing Wednesday’s high at 132.53 is critical to unleashing the additional recovery toward the 133.00 barrier.
USD/JPY: Additional technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|132.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.53
|Daily SMA50
|141.79
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|135.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.53
|Previous Daily Low
|131.49
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
