- USD/JPY remains under intense selling pressure on Thursday and slides to a one-month low.
- The selling bias picks up pace after the US Q2 GDP report confirmed a technical recession.
- Bearish traders now await a break below the 61.8% Fibo. level support, around mid-134.00s.
The USD/JPY pair witnesses heavy selling on Thursday and extends the previous day's post-FOMC decline from the 137.45 region. This marks the second successive day of a negative moves and drags spot prices to a one-month low, around mid-134.00s during the early North American session.
The latest leg down follows the disappointing release of the Advance US GDP report, which showed that the world's largest economy contracted by 0.9% annualized pace during the second quarter. This comes after the 1.6% decline during the January-March period and confirms a technical recession.
The data adds to worries about an economic downturn and reaffirms expectations that the Fed could slow the pace of rate hikes. This is evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which results in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and is benefitting the Japanese yen.
On the other hand, the US dollar surrenders a major part of its intraday gains in reaction to the weaker data. This is seen as another factor contributing to the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair, taking along some short-term trading stops near the 135.00 psychological mark.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained weakness below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart was seen as a fresh trigger for bears. A subsequent fall below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 131.50-139.39 strong move up on Thursday validates the negative outlook.
That said, bearish traders might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 134.50 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level support, before placing fresh bets. A convincing break below should pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide from the 24-year high.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront resistance near the 135.00 mark. This is followed by the 50% Fibo. level, around the 135.45 region, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair back towards the 135.90-136.00 area.
The latter is closely followed by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 136.15 region, and mid-136.00s (38.2% Fibo. level). Some follow-through buying would suggest that the downfall has run its course and shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.53
|Today Daily Change
|-1.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.45
|Today daily open
|136.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.87
|Daily SMA50
|134.03
|Daily SMA100
|129.64
|Daily SMA200
|122.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.46
|Previous Daily Low
|136.32
|Previous Weekly High
|138.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.57
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
