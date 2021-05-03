USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside extension

Dollar bulls stepping aside and giving way to the yen.

USD/JPY bears are looking for a close below current short-term structure.

The price of the US dollar has taken a hit on Monday and might be expected to remain weak as markets get set for further US data in an oversubscribed short dollar positioning.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is offering a potential downside opportunity according to the hour chart as follows:

1-hour chart

Following the correction and deceleration, traders can move down the lower time frames for a vantage point and to exploit any bearish structure and probable resistance that could potentially protect a stop loss.

10-min chart

The bears are looking for a break of 10-min support and on a restest of it, the structure would be expected to act as resistance.

This makes the structure an optimal place for entering the market protected with a stop loss above the structure.