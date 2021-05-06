USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are lurking for a downside extension

USD/JPY bulls are struggling at a critical resistance zone.

Bears seek a break of meanwhile supporting structure of weekly bearish leg.

From a weekly perspective, the bears are seeking a downside extension from an area of resistance and a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse as follows ...

Weekly chart

The price rallied to meeting a prior area of resistance where it would be expected to act as resistance again.

From a daily perspective, there is a support structure that needs to be taken into account.

From a 4-hour perspective, this is more evident as follows: