USD/JPY Price Analysis: 111.00 remains a tough nut to crack ahead of US data

- USD/JPY is off 15-month highs, under pressure below 111.00.
- DXY sees some fresh selling while the yen cheers Japan’s PM Suga’s comments.
- Focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY is making another attempt to regain the 111.00 level, reversing a dip from daily lows of 110.77.
At the time of writing, the spot trades 0.09% lower at 110.84, undermined a fresh bout of selling seen in the US dollar despite the higher Treasury yields.
Meanwhile, the yen draws support from the latest comments from the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as he pledged to speed up vaccinations to boost the economic recovery.
Attention now turns towards the US data dump, including the Durable Goods, and the infrastructure stimulus updates for fresh trading impulse.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is testing the rising wedge hurdle at 111.00 on the daily chart, eyeing a daily closing above the last in order to confirm an upside breakout.
The bulls will then retest the 15-month tops of 111.11 reached a day before. The bullish target is envisioned at 111.50, a psychological level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south after testing the overbought territory, backing the latest correction.
However, the bullish bias remains intact, given that the leading indicators still hold comfortably above the midline.
USD/JPY daily chart
However, if the bulls continue to face rejection above the rising wedge hurdle, a retracement towards Wednesday’s low of 110.62 cannot be ruled out.
June 18 highs at 110.48 could come to the rescue of the buyers.
Further south, the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 109.96 could challenge the bearish commitments.
USD/JPY additional levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|110.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.93
|Daily SMA50
|109.26
|Daily SMA100
|108.53
|Daily SMA200
|106.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.1
|Previous Daily Low
|110.62
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
