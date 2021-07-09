USD/JPY Price Analysis: 110.00/50 is a critical supply area

- USD/JPY bulls look for a restest of 110.00/50.
- Bears need to commit between 110 and 110.50.
As per the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: One for the bravest of bulls targetting 111.90/20, the supply zone was always a higher risk for the bulls.
Prior analysis
''...If this support structure holds, there will be a case for the upside in USD/JPY.
However, buying at resistance should not really be a part of a trader's playbook.
The following illustrates the market structure of the yen from a top-down basis and concludes that a long position should only be taken with additional measures to limit downside exposure and risk of a losing trade.''
''... a trade can be taken from the next bullish structure at reduced risk in order to limit likely losses of failures beyond one's entry point.
For instance, a break of the 4-hour resistance at 111.20 would be bullish and potentially trigger enough renewed demand to the daily targets:''
However, the conditions were never met. Instead, the price melted from the resistance structure and now the focus is on the downside:
In the live market above, it is illustrated that the resistance was important and the price has melted below the 110 level.
This leaves the market in the hands of the bears that can expect a discount to short from in a daily correction as follows:
The price is stalling and a correction to at least the 38.2% Fibonacci could be on the cards to test 110 again. If it gives, then the next layer of resistance is 110.40/50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off eight-month-old support around 1.1850
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1850, consolidating the strongest daily gains in three weeks, amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. Even so, the currency major pair keeps the previous day’s bounce off an ascending support line from early November 2020.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3800 amid Brexit, coroanvirus fears, focus on UK data dump
GBP/USD edges higher around 1.3790 as buyers step back amid the early Asian session on Friday. The European Union (EU) and the UK recently engaged in another tussle over the Brexit issue. Brexit bill adds to the EU-UK disagreements over departure issues.
Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support
Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday.
These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs
The DeFi space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery
Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.