USD/JPY pares early gains, retreats to 110.70 area

USD/JPY lost its traction after rising to 111.00 on Monday.

10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%.

US Dollar Index struggles to break above 92.00.

The USD/JPY pair advanced to a daily high of 111.00 during the European trading hours but reversed its direction in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 110.70.

Falling US T-bond yields hurt USD/JPY

Earlier in the day, the renewed USD strength helped USD/JPY push higher. The US Dollar Index, which lost 0.5% last week, climbed to 92.00 area but struggled to break above that level in the absence of fundamental drivers. Currently, the DXY is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 91.82.

Moreover, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% on Monday, putting additional weight on USD/JPY's shoulders.

The only data from the US revealed that the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index declined to 31.1 in June from 34.9 in May. Although this reading missed the market expectation of 36.8, it was largely ignored by market participants.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed at the start of the week, failing to provide a clue regarding the risk perception. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is losing 0.44% while the Nasdaq Composite is rising 0.95% to trade at a new all-time high of 14,482.

On Tuesday, the Unemployment Rate and the Retail Trade data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for