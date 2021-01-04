USD/JPY: On the back foot near 103.00 amid concerns over covid emergency in Tokyo

- USD/JPY sellers attack intraday low amid fears of the virus-led activity restrictions in Japan.
- Tokyo and 3 surrounding prefectures can witness emergency as early as this week.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI overcomes manufacturing contraction for the first time since early 2019.
- S&P 500 Futures drop 0.15%, Nikkei 225 down over 1.0% amid cautious sentiment.
USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to 103.07, down 0.18% on a day, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. The yen pair recently slumped after chatters over the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Japan leading towards emergencies. Also weighing on the pair could be the multi-month high of Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the US dollar weakness.
Early in Asia, Japan’s Kyodo News came out with the headlines suggesting the government’s rush to experts while asking whether to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures hit by surging coronavirus cases. “Japan is struggling to curb coronavirus infections with more than 3,100 new cases confirmed on Sunday. Tokyo reported 816 new infections, bringing the cumulative total to 62,590, by far the largest among the country's 47 prefectures,” said the news further.
Also weighing on the risks could be Reuters’ headline, quoting China’s securities regulator, while saying, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) plans to delist three Chinese telecom firms are “political” and that the impact will be “limited”. It’s worth mentioning that the overcoming of Brexit and US covid aid package hurdles can renew the US-China tussle story for risk-watchers.
Furthermore, upbeat prints by Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for December also favored USD/JPY sellers. The second reading of the Asian major’s manufacturing gauge not only crossed the initial forecast of 49.7 but marked the expansionary figure of 50.00 for the first time in almost two years.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures step back from the record top around the mid-3,700s while Japan’s Nikkei 225 drop 1.22% by press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts will be the key while second reading of the monthly activity data will also be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Although USD/JPY buyers are less likely to return unless witnessing an upside break of an eight-week-old falling trend line, at 103.70 now, the multi-month low flashed in December around 102.87 can restrict the quote’s immediate declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|103.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.66
|Daily SMA50
|104.12
|Daily SMA100
|104.86
|Daily SMA200
|106.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.32
|Previous Daily Low
|103.25
|Previous Weekly High
|103.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.96
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown.
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats
EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited.
Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900
Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.
Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched
The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines.
US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.