USD/JPY now targets 114.50 – UOB

USD/JPY now targets 114.50 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists keep the bullish stance on the pair and are now targeting the mid-114.00s in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD extended its strong gains from last week and based on the strong upward momentum, further advance from here seems likely. That said, the July’s peak near 114.50 is a major resistance and is unlikely to break so easily. Support is at 113.60 followed by 113.20. The latter level is expected to be strong enough to hold any intraday pullback”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The outlook for USD shifted to bullish late last week when it broke above 112.90. The rapid acceleration higher appears incomplete and from here, the focus has shifted to 114.50, the high back in July (next resistance is at 115.00). On the downside, only a move back below 112.90 would indicate that a short-term top is in place”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.