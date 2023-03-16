USD/JPY keeps the red around 133.00 mark amid bank crisis fears, softer USD

- USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
- Concerns about a full-blown global banking crisis benefit the JPY and weigh on the pair.
- A modest USD weakness further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the major.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from the 132.20 area, or a one-month low and attracts some sellers for the second successive day on Thursday. The pair, however, manages to rebound a few pips from the daily low and trades around the 133.00 mark during the early European session, still down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Despite the positive development surrounding the Credit Suisse saga, concerns about fresh turmoil in the global banking sector continue to drive haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and exert pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The troubled Swiss bank announced that it will exercise an option to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to shore up liquidity. Investors, however, remain worried about a broader systemic crisis in the wake of the collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This is evident from the prevalent cautious market mood and benefits traditional safe-haven currencies.
Apart from this, a modest US Dollar weakness turns out to be another factor acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair, though the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve help limit losses. Investors still expect the US central bank to deliver at least a 25 bps rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting on March 21-22. In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to stick to its dovish stance to support the fragile domestic economy. In fact, the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy settings and said that the central bank isn't seeking a quick move away from a decade of massive easing.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair and positioning for an extension of last week's rejection slide from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Building Permits and Housing Starts. Apart from this, the European Central Bank (ECB)-inspired volatility could provide a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|133.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.33
|Daily SMA50
|132.54
|Daily SMA100
|135.56
|Daily SMA200
|137.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.12
|Previous Daily Low
|132.22
|Previous Weekly High
|137.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.12
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
