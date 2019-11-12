USD/JPY keeps range around 200-DMA amid trade woes, ahead of Trump

- USD/JPY undermined by trade uncertainty, USD weakness, Hong Kong chaos.
- Risks remain skewed to the downside while below 5-DMA at 109.16.
- Markets await Trump’s speech and Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
With the sentiment still undermined by US President Trump’s last week's comments on the US-China trade deal, the USD/JPY pair trades modestly flat just ahead of the 109-handle stepping into the Asian opening.
Risk trends to play a pivotal role amid trade deal doubts
The spot tracks the Wall Street action overnight and treads cautiously around the 200-DMA at 109.03 amid a quiet Asian schedule while the market mood will continue to get influenced by the lack of certainty on the US-China trade deal and the Hong Kong chaos.
With little progress on the trade front, markets remain weighed down by the recent remarks from the White House Adviser Navarro, as he quoted the Trump, as saying that he didn’t agree to anything related to tariffs. Meanwhile, the US Administration official condemned Monday’s Hong Kong violence after two protesters were shot by police amid ongoing demonstrations.
Further, the bears continue to limit the upside attempts, with the US dollar weakness overnight likely to add to the downbeat tone around the spot. The USD index consolidates the correction from three-week of 98.40 near 98.20 at Tokyo open, down -0.15% so far.
Attention now turns towards Trump’s speech and speeches by the Fed officials scheduled later on Friday, in absence of relevant macro data out of the US. The US President is due to speak at the Economic Club of New York around 1700 GMT, with the focus likely to be on his any comments on the US-China trade issue.
USD/JPY Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|109.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.74
|Daily SMA50
|108.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.26
|Previous Daily Low
|108.9
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
