Trump said not to roll back tariffs, risk-off to start the week?

Peter Navarro, US President Trump’s Assistant and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, confirmed lat Friday what the American President suggested earlier in the day, that is, that there US Government is not planning to roll back levies just yet.

Even though Trump said that trade talks are moving “nicely,” although a deal has to be right, he said that he didn’t agree to anything related to tariffs.

Navarro, later said “There's no rollback at all,” adding that “the tariffs are really our best insurance policy as well to make sure that the Chinese are negotiating in good faith.”