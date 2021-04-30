USD/JPY jumps to the 109.30 area, highest in almost three weeks

- USD/JPY soars even as US yields remain steady, probably on month-end flows.
- Dollar ends three-week negative streak versus the yen rising 150 pips.
The USD/JPY broke back above 109.00 and jumped to 109.35, hitting the highest level since April 13. The pair remains near the top as the US dollar continues with a positive momentum across the board.
The rally of the USD/JPY took place even as US yields remain steady. The 10-year stands at 1.63%, near daily lows. Economic data from the US come in mixed, but numbers had no impact on markets at the moment of the release.
In Wall Street, equity prices are falling. The Dow Jones drops by .62% and the Nasdaq by 0.45%. Usually, risk aversion favors the yen. Correlations are not working on Friday, probably affected by end-of-month lows.
The USD/JPY is about to end the week with important gains, ending a three-week correction. After opening the week near 107.50, the pair is about to close around 109.30.
Next week, the economic calendar is busy in the US with the key April employment report. The latest data shows the US economy is growing at a solid pace. If the trend continues, more analysts will start asking the question of when the Fed will begin tapering. The sooner market participants expect that to happen, the more the greenback could benefit versus the yen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
