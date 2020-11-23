USD/JPY continues its prolonged, orderly and slow technical descent as the yen is favored by real interest rates and modest safety-trade. Currency markets are prepared to reward the dollar for an improving global economy. Hopefully, vaccines will end its hold and permit normal economic activity, but that recovery may still be a few months away, FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani briefs.
Key quotes
“Technically, the USD/JPY remains immured in a descending channel that can be stretched back to December 2016, though the much narrower channel from the beginning of July is more relevant for current trading. Support is primarily at 103.30 which marks the bottom on November 6 and the start line for the rally on the 9th. Those were the lowest points since the crash and immediate recovery in March.”
“The accelerating rise in COVID-19 diagnoses in the US, even though there have been similar increases in Europe and to a lesser degree in Japan, has sapped the safety-trade resort to the US dollar. The course of the pandemic in the US and the potential for economic damage has kept the greenback on the general defensive since early in the month. The yen's traditional safe-haven status has added to the dollar's decline.”
“The yen has been favored by the differential in real interest rates, primarily due to the very low inflation in Japan. The yen is strengthened by deflation and the dollar is weakened by inflation to a greater degree than the difference in the base interest rates. Slipping US Treasury yields are also undermining the dollar.”
“Until infection rates decline and the threat to the economy is removed, the dollar and the USD/JPY will be unable to benefit from the historically better US growth.”
“Technically, all indicators point lower. The descending channel is intact and well-defined. Resistance lines beginning at 104.30 are more plentiful and endorsed by far greater price action. The moving averages are all above market levels.”
“Countering the trend lower, or potentially doing so, are two fundamental factors. First, the USD/JPY is approaching the range near 100 yen where the last reversal took place in November and December 2016. The Japanese government will not want to burden any recovery with an expensive yen. Second, the dollar recovery is waiting for the all-clear signal from the US economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.