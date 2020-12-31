USD/JPY ignores mild risk on as DXY refreshes 32-month low, bears attack 103.00

- USD/JPY remains on the back foot for third consecutive day, probes one week low.
- DXY drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid mild risk-on, fears of virus woes in the US and Japan.
- Markets in Japan are off today, Japan’s Nishimura earlier warned over the national emergency.
- US jobless data, risk catalyst to keep the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY drops to the intraday low of 103.08, down 0.17% on a day, during the early Thursday’s trading. The yen pair ignores off in Japan while cheering the US dollar weakness.
The US dollar index (DXY) drops to the fresh multi-month low of 89.51, down 0.10% intraday, by press time. The cautious optimism over the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and vaccine favor, coupled with the passage of the Brexit deal, exerts an initial burden on the greenback. Also challenging the USD could be the two cases of covid strain, in Colorado and California respectively, that earlier shook the UK.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is also considered as a risk barometer and hence its weakness suggests challenges to the sentiment. Recently, the US sent two aircraft to the Middle East and Taiwan Strain and the same can renew geopolitical tension. Further, the comments from Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura also highlight fears of a national emergency considering the latest jump in the virus cases.
It should be noted that the markets in Japan are off for four days but the S&P 500 Futures print 0.10% intraday gains while following the Wall Street benchmarks and portray a mild risk-on mood.
Considering the lack of major data/events, coupled with a close in multiple markets due to New Year’s Eve, USD/JPY traders are less likely to deviate from the current downtrend. However, any drastic changes from the US Congress, relating to the $2,000 paycheck, or a surprise drop in weekly US jobless claims, can trigger an intermediate bounce of the quote.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the 21-day SMA level of 103.71, USD/JPY bears are less likely to refrain from challenging the monthly low, also the lowest since March, near 102.87.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|103.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.74
|Daily SMA50
|104.18
|Daily SMA100
|104.93
|Daily SMA200
|106.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.64
|Previous Daily Low
|102.96
|Previous Weekly High
|103.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.25
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data
AUD/USD rises to the fresh high since April 2018 following China’s NBS PMI data. Risk-tone remains positive tracking Wall Street gains and Brexit deal passage amid a light calendar. US stimulus, virus updates are the key before the year ends.
NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI
NZD/USD refreshes the highest level since April 2018 after China’s official activity data for December. NBS Manufacturing PMI eases to 51.9, Non-Manufacturing PMI jumps to 55.7. Risks also remain mildly bid despite virus woes, US paycheck uncertainty.
Gold bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues
Gold refreshes weekly top while rising for the third consecutive day towards the $1,900 mark. Covid woes regain traction even as vaccine hopes strengthen, US-Europe tension escalates without major audience.
GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal
GBP/USD stays on the front foot near the multi-month top, rises for the third consecutive day. UK’s House of Lords approved post-Brexit trade agreement, as expected. UK PM Johnson said Britain is in a "race" to roll out covid vaccine to avoid a third national lockdown.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.