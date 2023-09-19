- USD/JPY remains near yearly highs as investors turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decisions.
- The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, with a focus on economic forecasts and the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) projections.
- The BoJ is not expected to raise rates but may provide insights into potential changes to its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and negative interest rate policies.
The USD/JPY remains subdued as Tuesday’s session begins, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday, in which the US central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at the 5.25%-5.50% range. The major is rising on the advancement in US Treasury bond yields and trades at 147.71, at around yearly highs.
USD/JPY trades at 147.71, buoyed by rising US Treasury yields, as markets look forward to key central bank meetings this week
Investors’ sentiment has turned sour ahead of the Fed. Besides the monetary policy decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Co. will update their economic forecasts and Federal Funds Rate (FFR) expectancy. The last Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) witnessed policymakers expecting a 1% economic growth while the unemployment rate would climb to 4.1%. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE, is estimated at 3.2%, and the core PCE at 3.9%. The same report projects the FFR to peak at around 5.60%.
In the meantime, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also reveal its decision on September 22, in which the BoJ is not expected to raise rates. Still, it would be interesting to see if there are some expressions about additional tweaking to its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and discussions about ending its negative interest rates program.
Data-wise, August’s US building permits rose above estimates, and housing starts tumbled the most since 2020, down at -11.3%. On the Japanese front, its docket would feature the Balance of Trade for August, estimated at ¥-659.1B, while Exports are foreseen to shrink by -1.7%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Consolidation is the name of the game with the USD/JPY pair. The threat of intervention by Japanese authorities refrains investors from opening fresh long bets in the pair, which could have easily tested the 150.00 threshold if not for the abovementioned. Initial resistance for the USD/JPY is seen at 148.00 before climbing towards the October 31 daily high at 148.84. A downward correction wil face the Tenkan-Sen at 146.92, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 146.19.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|147.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.72
|Daily SMA50
|144
|Daily SMA100
|141.92
|Daily SMA200
|137.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.88
|Previous Daily Low
|147.56
|Previous Weekly High
|147.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.12
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.