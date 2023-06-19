USD/JPY hovers around cycle high on low volume session

- USD/JPY trades stable in the 141.80 area after hitting its highest point since November 2022.
- US Stock and bond markets are closed on Juneteenth celebrations.
- Eyes on economic data from the US, Chair Powell's testimony on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY slightly retreated on Monday to the 141.80 area after hitting a multi-month high on Friday. US traders are celebrating Juneteenth and markets are relatively quiet. Investors seem to be consolidating gains after the USD/JPY pair increased more than 100 pips on Friday. The week’s focus remains on economic data from the US, released throughout the next sessions, Chair Powell's testimony before the US Congress and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) minutes out on Tuesday.
Economic data to start shaping July’s Fed decision, eyes on BoJ minutes
Last Wednesday, Jerome Powell stated that the Federal Reserve (Fed) opted for a hike pause, and that officials needed additional information to assess its implications on monetary policy. In that sense, US Housing data to be released on Tuesday, followed by Jobless Claims and S&P PMIs on Thursday and Friday, respectively, may impact their expectations regarding the next July meeting. In addition, Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday may trigger some reaction in USD price dynamics.
As for now, according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are betting on a 75% probability of the Fed hiking by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%-5.50% range on July 26.
On the other hand, the BoJ will release the minutes of its Friday meeting on Tuesday, where investors will get a better outlook of the bank's stance regarding monetary policy that could potentially impact the Yen.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
The USD/JPY has a bullish outlook in the short term, as per the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both in positive territory, and the pair trades above its main moving averages, indicating that the buyers are in charge.
If USD/JPY manages to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the 142.00 zone, followed by the 142.50 area and the 143.00 zone. On the other hand, the 141.50 area is the immediate support level for USD/JPY. A break below this level could pave the way towards the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the 139.90 area and then to the 139.20 zone.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|141.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.77
|Daily SMA50
|136.91
|Daily SMA100
|135.01
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.92
|Previous Daily Low
|139.85
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0950 as USD recovers
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar recovery and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD extends its correction from the recent uptrend to a fresh 14-month high and trades below 1.2800. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to find a foothold. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidative phase continues as optimism prevails Premium
Spot Gold trades in a well-limited range around the $1,950 level on a quiet Monday. US markets are closed due to the Juneteenth Holiday, and the macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer.
Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.