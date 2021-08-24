USD/JPY holds in bearish territory ahead of Jackson Hole

- USD/JPY bulls seeking a break of daily resistance trendline.
- Bears on the lookout for a benign Jackson Hole that could see a lower US dollar.
USD/JPY is trading between a 109.41-109.88 range on Tuesday in the countdown to the Jackson Hole that starts this Thursday.
The US dollar is in wait-and-see mode, licking its wounds after slipping to a critical low of 92.80 as measured against a basket of currencies, including JPY, in the DXY index.
More on the trajectory of the US dollar index here:
Risk appetite in global markets has started to recover which is a potential headwind for both the yen and US dollar relative to their safe haven status amongst forex.
The MSCI world equity index, IACWI, which tracks shares in 50 countries, rose another 0.54% following a 1.1% gain at the start of the week, leaving it on course to recovery towards fresh bull cycle highs.
Investors in the US have cheered news that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
This is expected to accelerate inoculations in the United States.
It was a move that has sent both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 index into new record highs with the Dow tracking higher closely behind them.
However, the Jackson Hole is an event that traders are waiting in high anticipation of which could put a pause to rising stocks, potentially underpinning the safe havens for the meanwhile.
The recent minutes of July’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed a majority of attendees said it might be appropriate to begin tapering asset purchases this year.
The Jackson Hole is an event that could be used by The Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, to announce timings of when this will happen.
Equity investors have historically not liked bond tapering by the Fed.
Casting minds back to May 22 2013, an event dubbed the "Taper Tantrum," when the then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke stated in testimony before Congress that the Fed may taper the size of its bond-buying program known as quantitative easing (QE), the S&P 500 fell 3% over the course of just two sessions.
The S&P 500 fell an additional 4.5% before month-end and the yen rallied vs the greenback by some 9.5%.
However, this time around, investors regard the US economic recovery as far stranger than in other nations, such as Japan, that have seen a recent resurgence on the coronavirus in the form of a highly contagious Delta variant.
This has fuelled concerns about the recovery from the global health crisis which goes a long way toward supporting the US dollar.
However, markets have largely looked past this so far this week, with analysts citing thin liquidity as a factor driving apparent swings in risk appetite.
Therefore, it is a matter of waiting to see what Powell will have to say in his keynote speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole.
A taper tantrum on the back of a uber hawkish outcome could well see higher US yields that would be expected to support the greenback which is at a critical juncture on the long term charts.
See here for that analysis: US dollar at make or break point, countdown to taper
However, a benign outcome of the event will likely pressure the greenback as traders unwind speculative longs in anticipation of the September Fed meeting instead.
USD/JPY technical analysis
From a daily time frame perspective, the price could be on the verge of a downside extension below the dynamic trend line resistance.
However, a break of which would likely see the pair rally into the 111's in the near term to challenge the July highs near 111.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
