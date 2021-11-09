USD/JPY hits fresh monthly lows below 113.00 amid weaker Treasury yields

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/JPY extends Monday’s sell-off below 113.00, monthly lows.
  • The US dollar loses further ground in sync with Treasury yields.
  • All eyes on Fed Chair Powell’s speech and US PPI figures for fresh impetus.

USD/JPY is pressuring monthly lows below the 113.00 levels, as bears remain in control amid the risk-off mood and renewed downswing in the US Treasury yields.

The rates on the market resume the recent downtrend following a temporary rebound on Monday, as the Fed’s patience on interest rates hike has led to the market’s repricing of the tightening expectations.

The benchmark 10-year US yields are down 1.30% on the day, currently trading at 1.478%. Meanwhile, resurfacing fears over the indebted Chinese property sector dent the appetite for riskier assets while boding well for the US Treasuries, in turn, knocking down the yields.

On the yen-side of the story, the news that the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida is looking to compile an economic stimulus package on November 19 helps the sentiment around the local currency,

Attention now turns towards the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data release and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for fresh trading opportunities.

At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 112.75, down 0.40% on the day.

USD/JPY technical levels to consider

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 112.75
Today Daily Change -0.46
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 113.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 113.84
Daily SMA50 111.85
Daily SMA100 110.99
Daily SMA200 109.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 113.67
Previous Daily Low 113.08
Previous Weekly High 114.44
Previous Weekly Low 113.3
Previous Monthly High 114.7
Previous Monthly Low 110.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 113.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 113.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 112.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 112.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 112.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 113.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 113.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as US dollar drops with yields

EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as US dollar drops with yields

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 amid weaker US dollar, Brexit woes

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 amid weaker US dollar, Brexit woes

GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month amid a weaker US dollar. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD

Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD

Gold benefits from the downbeat US dollar to refresh a two-month high of around $1,825. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops due to falling Treasury yields. Powell’s speech eyed.

Gold News

Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high

Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high

Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows. 

Read more

Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs

Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs

LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures