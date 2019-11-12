USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 109.00 as Wall Street erases gains

- Risk aversion during American session boosts Japanese yen across the board.
- US President Trump fails to boost optimism on trade speaking in NY.
The USD/JPY pair printed fresh lows during the American session as equity prices moved off highs in Wall Street. The pair continued to retreat after being unable to break above 109.30 and fell below 109.00.
It printed a fresh daily low at 108.91, slightly above yesterday’s low. As of writing, it is hovering around 109.00, posting modest losses for the day. The yen strengthened across the board during the American session and after US President Trump's speech. Trump did not point toward an agreement with China and said that Europe had set up 'terrible' barriers for the US.
Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading lower in range, with the risk skewed to the downside in the 4-hour chart, as the price remains below a flat 20 simple moving average while technical indicators head south within negative levels according to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet.
“The downside potential seems limited, with an immediate support at 108.90, and the next one at 108.65. It will be below this last that the pair would have chances of declining further”, Bednarik added.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|109.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.74
|Daily SMA50
|108.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.26
|Previous Daily Low
|108.9
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
