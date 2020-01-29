USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 109.00 ahead of the FOMC

- US dollar loses momentum during the American session, before the FOMC.
- USD/JPY off lows, moving in a small range.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to 108.96, reaching a fresh daily low but then rebounded rising back to the 109.15 area. Prices across financial markets are moving sideways, as market participants await the outcome of the FOMC meeting.
At 19:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy. No change in rates is expected and the focus will be on the statement and Powell’s press conference. “An "appropriate" Fed coupled with the prospects of upcoming balance sheet tweaks should reinforce the supportive backdrop for the USD. We expect a mostly neutral Fed today but that, in turn, should reinforce the environment seen over the past few days. It's a gentle push higher in the USD but prevailing ranges persist”, explained TDS analysts.
Technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has been trading sideways with a modest bullish bias over the last sessions, attempting to recover from the sharp decline from above 110.00 to 108.80, on the back of the spread of the coronavirus.
The bearish pressure is still there but not as strong as on Monday. For the greenback to recover momentum, it needs to rise back above 109.40 (20-day moving average). On the flip side, below 108.85, the yen will likely strengthen. The next strong support below is located around 108.40.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|109.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.36
|Daily SMA50
|109.2
|Daily SMA100
|108.73
|Daily SMA200
|108.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.2
|Previous Daily Low
|108.76
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
