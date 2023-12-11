USD/JPY grinding back towards 147.00 ahead of US CPI inflation, Fed rate outlook

- The USD/JPY is recovering further ground after last week's plunge, but Fed looms ahead.
- Markets are rebalancing after last week's Yen rocket sparked by hawkish BoJ comments.
- Fed rate call expected to hold flat, investors to peer into FOMC statement and interest rate forecast.
The USD/JPY has pared back the majority of losses from last week’s Bank of Japan (BoJ)-fueled plunge, pulling back from four-month lows below 142.00 to aim squarely at the 147.00 handle. The pair has walked back around 80% of last Thursday’s declines that were kicked off by an unexpectedly hawkish showing from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, who noted that the Japanese central bank could be set to begin exploring tighter monetary policy as long as wages continue to show firm growth.
Markets completely front-ran the BoJ statements, sending the Japanese Yen (JPY) soaring across the entire FX market space. The USD/JPY plunged nearly 4% top-to-bottom last week, but markets are scaling back their bets as investors pivot to face upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and an update to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Dot Plot of interest rate forecasts.
Fed to hold rates, markets to hinge on dot plot adjustments
With Monday making a thin showing on the economic calendar, markets are focusing on Tuesday’s upcoming US CPI inflation print, which is expected to diverge between monthly and annualized price growth. November’s MoM CPI inflation is forecast to tick upwards from 0.0% in October to 0.1%, and YoY is expected to tick downwards from 3.2% to 3.1%.
With near-term inflation seen climbing slightly, an unexpected rebound in inflation on the near tail of the curve would undercut broad-market expectations of Fed rate cuts to come sooner rather than later, destabilizing risk appetite currently underpinning the broader market.
Wednesday kicks off with the Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for the quarter into October, forecast to climb from 9.0 to 10.0, and markets will begin to batten down the hatches ahead of Wednesday’s Fed Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Projections.
With the Fed broadly set to hold rates at 5.5% for the last rate call of 2023, markets will be focusing on the hawkish or bearish lean to the Fed’s statement, as well as the changes to the Fed’s Interest Rate Projections, or Dot Plot, with a press conference from the Fed to follow.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY climbed back over the 146.00 price level in Monday’s trading, extending a rebound from 145.00. The US Dollar’s plunge against the Yen saw the pair rebound tightly off the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above 142.00.
The USD/JPY’s recent volatility has left the pair with few near-term technical barriers in either direction, and bids are strung across the midrange between the 200-day SMA floor and the technical ceiling at the 50-day SMA rotating bearishly towards the 149.00 handle.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.13
|Today Daily Change
|1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|144.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.41
|Daily SMA50
|149.29
|Daily SMA100
|147.48
|Daily SMA200
|142.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.23
|Previous Daily Low
|142.5
|Previous Weekly High
|147.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.64
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.71
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0760 ahead of US CPI Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating near 1.0750 and the DXY holds above 104.00. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar remain steady as investors gear up for crucial macroeconomic data releases and central bank meetings. The US Consumer Price Index is due on Tuesday.
GBP/USD steady around 1.2550 as attention turns to US inflation
GBP/USD rebounded after finding support at the 1.2540 area and climbed toward 1.2570, on a quiet session. October labor market data from the UK and November inflation data from the US will be released on Tuesday ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy meetings.
Gold extends daily slide toward $1,980 Premium
Gold price remains under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,980. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events.
Bitcoin price backtracks to $40,000 as whales move to sell $671 million worth of BTC
Bitcoin price crashed on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks. The market was expecting a bullish continuation until the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves a spot BTC ETF in January 2024.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index produces new 2023 high
The S&P 500 index launched itself just barely to a new high for the year on Monday. In its second hour of trading, the index reached 4,620, which was just above the earlier annual high of 4,607 from July 27.