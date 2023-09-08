USD/JPY gains momentum above the 147.30 mark following Japanese GDP data

The USD/JPY pair gains traction after retracing from the multi-month high of 147.87 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair currently trades near 147.36, up 0.04% on the day. The latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office revealed that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter came in at 1.2% QoQ from 1.5% in the previous reading and worse-than-expected at 1.3%. On an annual basis, the growth number grew 4.8% versus 6% prior and missed the market consensus of 5.5%. Meanwhile, Gross Domestic Product Deflator Q2 came in at 3.5% YoY from the previous reading of 3.4%. Finally, the Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for July rose 1.3% YoY versus 2.3% prior. Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker Junko Nakagawa stated on Thursday that it is appropriate to maintain an easy monetary policy for the time being. He added that Japan has not yet attained the BoJ's price target stably. It's worth noting that the monetary policy divergence between the US and Japan might cap the upside of the Japanese Yen and act as a tailwind for USD/JPY for the time being. Additionally, Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stated a willingness to closely monitor FX movements with a sense of urgency and added that all options are available. Across the pond, the US Initial Jobless Claims totaled 216,000 in the week ending September 2. This figure came in better than the market expectation of 234,000 and followed the previous week's revised figure of 229,000 (from 228,000), the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nonfarm Productivity increased by 3.5%, below the 3.8% market estimation and revised from the first estimate of 3.7%. Following the data, the US dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, gained momentum to the highest level since early March above the 105.00 mark. Apart from the data, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams stated that inflation is heading in the right direction. He added that he requires more information before making a decision. , Chicago’s Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Fed may achieve the golden path, where inflation erases but a recession is avoided. Last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said that there is further room to increase interest rates, but the data will determine whether the Fed needs to hike rates again and if it is done hiking rates. Looking ahead, the Japanese Eco Watchers Survey for August will be due later on Friday. Also, the US Wholesales Inventories for July and Consumer Credit Change will be released in the North American session on the same day. However, the risk sentiment and the headlines surrounding BoJ intervention will be closely watched by traders.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.