USD/JPY gains momentum above the 147.30 mark following Japanese GDP data

- USD/JPY edges higher to 147.36 following the weaker Japanese growth numbers.
- Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 came in at 1.2% QoQ vs.1.5% prior, worse-than-expected at 1.3%.
- US Initial Jobless Claims totaled 216,000 last week, better than 234,000 expected.
The USD/JPY pair gains traction after retracing from the multi-month high of 147.87 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair currently trades near 147.36, up 0.04% on the day.
The latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office revealed that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter came in at 1.2% QoQ from 1.5% in the previous reading and worse-than-expected at 1.3%. On an annual basis, the growth number grew 4.8% versus 6% prior and missed the market consensus of 5.5%. Meanwhile, Gross Domestic Product Deflator Q2 came in at 3.5% YoY from the previous reading of 3.4%. Finally, the Japanese Labor Cash Earnings for July rose 1.3% YoY versus 2.3% prior.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker Junko Nakagawa stated on Thursday that it is appropriate to maintain an easy monetary policy for the time being. He added that Japan has not yet attained the BoJ's price target stably. It's worth noting that the monetary policy divergence between the US and Japan might cap the upside of the Japanese Yen and act as a tailwind for USD/JPY for the time being.
Additionally, Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stated a willingness to closely monitor FX movements with a sense of urgency and added that all options are available.
Across the pond, the US Initial Jobless Claims totaled 216,000 in the week ending September 2. This figure came in better than the market expectation of 234,000 and followed the previous week's revised figure of 229,000 (from 228,000), the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nonfarm Productivity increased by 3.5%, below the 3.8% market estimation and revised from the first estimate of 3.7%. Following the data, the US dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, gained momentum to the highest level since early March above the 105.00 mark.
Apart from the data, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams stated that inflation is heading in the right direction. He added that he requires more information before making a decision. , Chicago’s Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Fed may achieve the golden path, where inflation erases but a recession is avoided. Last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said that there is further room to increase interest rates, but the data will determine whether the Fed needs to hike rates again and if it is done hiking rates.
Looking ahead, the Japanese Eco Watchers Survey for August will be due later on Friday. Also, the US Wholesales Inventories for July and Consumer Credit Change will be released in the North American session on the same day. However, the risk sentiment and the headlines surrounding BoJ intervention will be closely watched by traders.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|147.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146
|Daily SMA50
|143.43
|Daily SMA100
|140.91
|Daily SMA200
|136.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.88
|Previous Daily Low
|147.04
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls on US jobless claims, as China’s economic weakness dampens mood
The Aussie Dollar (AUD) pared its losses versus the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after US economic data showed the US Federal Reserve (Fed) work is far from done, while weakness in China’s exports weighed the market mood. The AUD/USD is trading around 0.6375.
EUR/USD hovers below 1.0700, eyeing the 1.0600 figure amid bearish signals
The EUR/USD begins the Asian session almost flat but below the 1.0700 figure, seen as a bearish signal, after printing losses of 0.29% on Thursday, which could open the door to test May lows. The major trades around 1.0696, up 0.01%.
Gold closes above the 20- and 200-day SMAs
The Gold price recovered some ground after finding support at the $1,915 area, jumping towards $1,920. However, the upside is limited as the expectations of one last Federal Reserve (Fed) hike grow in the markets.
FBI links North Korean hacker group Lazarus to Stake.com’s $41 million heist
One of the biggest cybercriminal groups, Lazarus, run by members of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has been confirmed to be active again. The North Korean hacker group has been the leader in cyber crimes this year and has also been held responsible for the recent Stake.com attack.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.