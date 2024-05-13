USD/JPY finds highest bids since suspected ‘Yentervention’ declines, breaks above 156.00

- USD/JPY continues to grind higher as markets eat away at “Yentervention” declines.
- US inflation figures to dominate the trading week.
- Markets still hope for two rate cuts in 2024 despite inflation outlook.
USD/JPY broke above the 156.00 handle on Monday as markets continue to chew through Japanese Yen (JPY) gains following a pair of suspected “Yenterventions” from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) at the end of April and beginning of May. The BoJ has remained tight-lipped on the matter, refusing to officially confirm or deny direct intervention in global markets on behalf of the Yen. Still, BoJ financial operations reported overspending on forecast expenditures by around nine billion Yen the same week the JPY recovered 4.5% against the US Dollar (USD).
Markets will be focusing squarely on US inflation figures due this week,though Japanese Gross Domestic Product data is due early Thursday. Markets are broadly expecting Japanese GDP growth to contract, forecast to print at -0.4% in Q1 compared to the previous quarter’s 0.1%.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation is slated for Tuesday, with Core PPI inflation expected to hold steady at 2.4% YoY in April. Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.4% MoM in April, with YoY headline CPI inflation expected to tick down to 3.4% from 3.5%.
Despite a recent parade of policymakers from the Federal Reserve (Fed) voicing caution about markets hoping for rate cuts at a faster pace and sooner than the Fed can achieve, market hopes are still pinned firmly on two Fed cuts in 2024, with the first broadly expected to come in September. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in nearly 90% odds of a rate cut in 2024, with 65% odds of a 25-basis-point cut in at the Fed’s September rate meeting.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY has been slow to recover ground, but progress has been notably one-sided as the pair drifts higher, climbing over the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 155.36. The pair is testing into chart territory north of the 156.00 handle, and is up nearly 3% from the last post-Yentervention bottom below 152.00.
USD/JPY is on pace to close in the green for a fifth out of the last six trading days after a sharp decline from multi-year highs above 160.00. The long-term bullish uptrend remains firmly intact, with bids trading well above the 200-day EMA at 148.29.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|155.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.13
|Daily SMA50
|152.4
|Daily SMA100
|149.81
|Daily SMA200
|148.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.9
|Previous Daily Low
|155.27
|Previous Weekly High
|155.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.8
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
