USD/JPY extends losses below 111.50 as coronavirus spreads outside China

- USD/JPY remains on the back foot after Friday’s U-turn from the 10-month’s top.
- Rising cases of coronavirus outside China, especially in Europe, has been the major concern off-late.
- Chinese President, WHO keeps trying to placate traders but failed to boost trade sentiment.
- Off in Japan could keep traders searching coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY declines to 111.45, with the intra-day low of 111.28, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair stays under pressure as coronavirus pushes traders towards risk-safety whereas the pullback in the US dollar after Friday’s US PMI exerts additional downside pressure on the quote.
Read: What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus risk-off themes rule the waves
Another recession?
The fourth quarter (Q4) GDP figures renewed worries of recession inside the world’s third-largest economy while the fact that Japan is the biggest victim of coronavirus outside China (while counting cases of the Diamond Princess cruise) also keeps USD/JPY traders worried.
As per the latest numbers, there have been a total of 738 infected cases and 3 deaths (including 639 cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship and 99 on land).
China contributed nearly 19% of the total Japanese exports during 2019 and a deadly virus outbreak there could have a larger blow to the lingering economy that recently registered Q4 GDP as -1.6%.
Xi, the WHO fail to placate traders…
China’s President Xi Jinping and the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to try to placate traders but gained no sympathy as the increase in corona cases from Italy triggered fears that the bloc is under danger. The latest comments from the WHO suggest that no new countries reported coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours whereas Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned that efforts to control coronavirus have reached a critical stage.
Read: G20 Summary: Top economies coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak
Looking forward, Japanese markets are off today due to the Emperor’s Birthday and hence traders will keep eyes on the coronavirus updates for near-term direction. However, the pair is likely to remain under pressure following Friday’s pullback in the US dollar after marking mixed PMI data.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet’s Ross J Burland mentions that the quote is nearing a familiar territory while spotting the monthly chart:
The 2015-2020 downtrend has been taken put and bulls are controlling with a weekly close above 110.31. Bulls can target a run beyond 112.50s for a move towards 114.55, 2018 high.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|111.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.8
|Daily SMA50
|109.54
|Daily SMA100
|109.11
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.19
|Previous Daily Low
|111.47
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 amid coronavirus fears
AUD/USD declines to 0.6592 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains on the back foot while extending losses after the gap-down to 0.6600 portrayed at the start of this week’s trading session.
USD/JPY extends losses below 111.50 as coronavirus spreads outside China
USD/JPY declines to 111.45, with the intra-day low of 111.28, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair stays under pressure as coronavirus pushes traders towards risk-safety whereas the pullback in the USD.
What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus risk-off themes rule the waves
The coronavirus remains front and centre of the theme for forex at the start of this week. Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open, if not a risk-off bias which could continue to fuel a bid into the greenback.
XAU/USD extended its run claiming two more targets and eyes 1655.00
Gold has extended its run claiming two more targets at 1630.00 and 1640.85 towards the end of last week's session an increase of approximately 4% in the week's trading session. I think gold prices have entered a new trend.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.