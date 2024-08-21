USD/JPY extends decline below 145.50 on Fed rate cut hopes, softer US Dollar

USD/JPY weakens to 145.35 in Wednesday’s Asian session.

Higher expectations of a Fed rate cut in September undermine the USD.

The advanced US August S&P Global PMI will be due on Thursday ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

The USD/JPY pair trades in negative territory near 145.35 for four consecutive days during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The softer US Dollar (USD) and expectation of a dovish message from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole drag the pair lower.

Investors are confident that the US Fed will cut interest rates this year, expecting three quarter-point Fed cuts in September, November and December. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback. Some officials said a half-point Fed rate cut in September could not be ruled out if there were signs of a further slowdown in hiring.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he would be open to cutting US interest rates in September because of the rising possibility that the labor market weakens too much. “The balance of risks has shifted, so the debate about potentially cutting rates in September is an appropriate one to have,” said Kashkari.



Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that she remains cautious about any shift in the policy because of what she sees as continued upside risks for inflation. She warned that overreacting to any single data point could jeopardize the progress already made.



The preliminary US S&P Global PMI for August will be due later on Thurday. If the report shows a better than expected outcome, it could cap the downside for the USD. On Friday, Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium will be in the spotlight.



On the JPY’s front, data released by the Ministry of Finance of Japan showed on Wednesday that the country’s trade balance shrank more than expected in July as prices of imports rise. Trade balance fell to a deficit of 621.8 billion yen, compared to 224 billion yen surplus in June, weaker than expectations for a deficit of 330.7 billion yen. Additionally, Exports grew 10.3% YoY in July, below the consensus of 11.4% growth. Imports increased 16.6% YoY in July from the 3.2% seen in June, beating estimation for a rise of 14.9%.

A record Japan’s trade deficit could likely weigh on the Japanese Yen and limit the USD/JPY’s downside in the near term. Looking ahead, traders will take more cues from the Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, which is due on Friday.

(This story was corrected on August 21 at 01:30 GMT to say in the article, that the advanced US August S&P Global PMI will be due on Thursday, not on Wednesday.)

