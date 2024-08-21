USD/JPY extends decline below 145.50 on Fed rate cut hopes, softer US Dollar

- USD/JPY weakens to 145.35 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- Higher expectations of a Fed rate cut in September undermine the USD.
- The advanced US August S&P Global PMI will be due on Thursday ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The USD/JPY pair trades in negative territory near 145.35 for four consecutive days during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The softer US Dollar (USD) and expectation of a dovish message from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole drag the pair lower.
Investors are confident that the US Fed will cut interest rates this year, expecting three quarter-point Fed cuts in September, November and December. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback. Some officials said a half-point Fed rate cut in September could not be ruled out if there were signs of a further slowdown in hiring.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he would be open to cutting US interest rates in September because of the rising possibility that the labor market weakens too much. “The balance of risks has shifted, so the debate about potentially cutting rates in September is an appropriate one to have,” said Kashkari.
Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that she remains cautious about any shift in the policy because of what she sees as continued upside risks for inflation. She warned that overreacting to any single data point could jeopardize the progress already made.
The preliminary US S&P Global PMI for August will be due later on Thurday. If the report shows a better than expected outcome, it could cap the downside for the USD. On Friday, Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium will be in the spotlight.
On the JPY’s front, data released by the Ministry of Finance of Japan showed on Wednesday that the country’s trade balance shrank more than expected in July as prices of imports rise. Trade balance fell to a deficit of 621.8 billion yen, compared to 224 billion yen surplus in June, weaker than expectations for a deficit of 330.7 billion yen. Additionally, Exports grew 10.3% YoY in July, below the consensus of 11.4% growth. Imports increased 16.6% YoY in July from the 3.2% seen in June, beating estimation for a rise of 14.9%.
A record Japan’s trade deficit could likely weigh on the Japanese Yen and limit the USD/JPY’s downside in the near term. Looking ahead, traders will take more cues from the Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, which is due on Friday.
(This story was corrected on August 21 at 01:30 GMT to say in the article, that the advanced US August S&P Global PMI will be due on Thursday, not on Wednesday.)
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at monthly highs near 0.6750, awaits Fed Minutes
AUD/USD consolidates its recent strong gains to over a one-month top near 0.6750, as traders opt to wait for the release of the July FOMC meeting Minutes, due later this Wednesday. Dovish Fed expectations remain a drag on the US Dollar, underpinning the pair.
USD/JPY recovers from two-week lows of 144.95
USD/JPY is defending bids near 145.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday, sustaining the bounce from two-week lows of 144.95. The pair recovers following a bigger-than-expected Japan's Merchandise Trade Deficit, which weighs on the Yen despite a risk-off mood. Fed Minutes eyed.
Gold price holds above $2,500 mark, remains close to record high set on Tuesday
Gold price shot to a fresh all-time peak on Tuesday amid dovish Fed-inspired USD selling bias. Geopolitical tensions further contributed to driving flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bulls take a pause and await more cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path before placing fresh bets.
Ethereum weak open interest signals consolidation, ETH stays within sight of $2,600
Ethereum is down nearly 1% on Tuesday as its weak open interest indicates that prices will likely remain range-bound in the coming days. The choppy price action coincides with ETH ETFs recording a third consecutive day of negative flows, with $20.3 million in net outflows on Monday.
The rally wagon hits a speed bump
The rally wagon has finally hit a speed bump, with US stocks dipping after an impressive 8-day sprint. Maybe it's just a case of the market catching its breath, biding time as the anticipation builds for Fed Chair Powell’s grand entrance at the Jackson Hole showdown.